iFabric (TSE:IFA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Shares of iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a market cap of C$17.89 million and a P/E ratio of 118.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.28.

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

