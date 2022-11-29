Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Immunocore Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
