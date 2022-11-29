Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

About Immunocore

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.