Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBA. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Down 0.9 %

Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. 2,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.72. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

