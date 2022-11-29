Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in November

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
