Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in November

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

