Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Short Interest Update

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE NFNT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,593. Infinite Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Infinite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

