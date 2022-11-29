Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Down 11.8%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 218,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 331,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

