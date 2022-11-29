Insider Buying: NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Buys 26,875 Shares of Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) insider Will Hobman purchased 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.50 ($23,791.72).

NRR stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 76.70 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,953. The firm has a market cap of £237.56 million and a P/E ratio of 3,835.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. NewRiver REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is 355.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.02) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

