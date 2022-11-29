Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells 54,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Rating) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.

TSE:ALA traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.17. 496,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$31.16.

ALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.19.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

