Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,010,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

