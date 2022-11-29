Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $49,600.00.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 2.5 %

CGEM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,693. The firm has a market cap of $558.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.