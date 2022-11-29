Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chan Pin Chong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,597. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $73.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

