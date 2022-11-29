Insider Selling: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Sells 9,546 Shares of Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $92,787.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 28,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WNEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.