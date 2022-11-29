Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INSM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Insmed Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. 1,316,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.58. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 115.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,797,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 242,092 shares during the period.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
