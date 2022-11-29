Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.72.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

