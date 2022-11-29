Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 9th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.18. 242,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,496. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.33.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.68.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.