Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.07) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.23) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.42) to GBX 4,400 ($52.64) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.74).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Price Performance

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,042 ($48.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,208.74. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($41.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,824 ($69.67). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,809.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,137.28.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.