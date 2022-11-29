Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.16.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $383.20. 16,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

