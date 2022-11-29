Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

ISRG stock opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

