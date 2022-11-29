Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 163.5% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,610. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

