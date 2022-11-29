Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,712,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.29 and its 200 day moving average is $291.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

