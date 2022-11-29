Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Up 175.3% in November

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHIVF remained flat at $0.95 on Monday. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Invesque has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

