Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 28th (ATGE, AVID, AVY, BFAM, BHP, BPOP, CCK, CDNS, CINC, CMRE)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 28th:
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
