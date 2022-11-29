Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 28th (ATGE, AVID, AVY, BFAM, BHP, BPOP, CCK, CDNS, CINC, CMRE)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 28th:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

