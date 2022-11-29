Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo (NYSE: DUOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2022 – Duolingo had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Duolingo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Duolingo had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.39. 3,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $50,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,119.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $67,084,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 29.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

