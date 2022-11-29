Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo (NYSE: DUOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/11/2022 – Duolingo had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Duolingo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Duolingo had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Duolingo had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00.
Duolingo Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.39. 3,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo
In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $50,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,119.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Duolingo
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.