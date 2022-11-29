Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,022 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the average daily volume of 2,593 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ring Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of REI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 54,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.68 million, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 276,477 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,750,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 151,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 739,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

