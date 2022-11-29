Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declares None Dividend of $3.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 3.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of ITIC opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $243.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investors Title by 61.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 158.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Investors Title by 77.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.