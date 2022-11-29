Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Down 76.5% in November

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ion Beam Applications Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:IOBCF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.13. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Ion Beam Applications has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

