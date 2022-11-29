IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $586.50 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006086 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002030 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013298 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000153 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOTA Coin Trading
