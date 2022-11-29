iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
About iPower
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.