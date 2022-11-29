Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Ipsos Stock Performance

Shares of Ipsos stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Ipsos has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

Ipsos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.