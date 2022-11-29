Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Ipsos Stock Performance

Shares of Ipsos stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Ipsos has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

Ipsos Company Profile

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

