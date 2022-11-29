Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Ipsos Stock Performance
Shares of Ipsos stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Ipsos has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.
Ipsos Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ipsos (IPSOF)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.