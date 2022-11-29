iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.81. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 399,102 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.