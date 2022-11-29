iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Scarborough Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,591 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $102.72. 802,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,716,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

