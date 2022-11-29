iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 70.2% in November

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the October 31st total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after buying an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,456. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.