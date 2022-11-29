iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 394.2% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 235,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,299. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.