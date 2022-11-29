iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Up to $43.05

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.05, but opened at $45.00. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 116,782 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,499,000 after buying an additional 2,175,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

