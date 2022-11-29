iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,718 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 116,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 184,398 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 254,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 214,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,691,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $81.38.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

