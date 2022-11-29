iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $557,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $105.63. 16,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,676. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

