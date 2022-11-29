iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $224.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,474. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

