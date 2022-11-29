iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.73. 9,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,382. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $118.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

