iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 518,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,376,445. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

