iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,094. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

