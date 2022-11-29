iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 70,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.95. 14,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,642. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

