iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 78,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

