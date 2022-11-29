iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Holdings Raised by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,235,000 after buying an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,455 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $34,900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,069 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80.

