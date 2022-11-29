Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE ISDR opened at $26.50 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

