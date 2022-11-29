Jack A. Khattar Sells 2,259 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

SUPN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. 411,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,915. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

