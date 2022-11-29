Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

JCICW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 113,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22. Jack Creek Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 359,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.