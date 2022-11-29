Jamieson Wellness Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of JWEL stock traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.69. The company had a trading volume of 99,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,809. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$31.62 and a 12 month high of C$41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.91.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.