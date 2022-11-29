Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Up 2.9%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Further Reading

