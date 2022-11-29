Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.55 million and approximately $75,430.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,467.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00040891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00242618 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02765487 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,594.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.