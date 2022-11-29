JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down to $21.57

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.99. JFrog shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 1,862 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.43.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,770,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $3,767,390. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in JFrog by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in JFrog by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

