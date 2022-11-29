JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down to $21.57

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.99. JFrog shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 1,862 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.
JFrog Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in JFrog by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in JFrog by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.